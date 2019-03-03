Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2019 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 08:43 PM BdST
An air ambulance has arrived in Dhaka to fly critically ill Obaidul Quader to Singapore.
Two specialists of the Mount Elizabeth Hospital also came on the same air ambulance on Sunday evening to assess the condition of the ruling Awami League general secretary, the party’s Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua said.
The doctors came to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University directly from Shahjalal International Airport, Vice-Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua said.
The 67-year old Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, was admitted to the hospital early in the morning
As his condition was unstable, the doctors could not say when it would be safe to move him for better treatment abroad.
Later, Professor Ashit Baran Adhikary, a heart surgeon at BSMMU, said Quader was “steadily improving, but is not out of danger”.
Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud told bdnews24.com: “The specialists will observe his condition. He will be taken to Singapore today if his condition permits.”
