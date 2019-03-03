Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2019 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 06:10 PM BdST
The condition of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is improving, but he is not yet out of danger, according to a panel of doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU.
The panel held a media conference at the state-run hospital at 5:45 pm on Sunday to deliver an update on the condition of the Awami League leader.
“He is steadily improving, but is not out of danger,” said Professor Asit Baran Adhikary, a heart surgeon at BSMMU.
More to follow
