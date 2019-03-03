Home > Politics

Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2019 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 06:10 PM BdST

The condition of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is improving, but he is not yet out of danger, according to a panel of doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU.

The panel held a media conference at the state-run hospital at 5:45 pm on Sunday to deliver an update on the condition of the Awami League leader.

“He is steadily improving, but is not out of danger,” said Professor Asit Baran Adhikary, a heart surgeon at BSMMU.

 

More to follow

