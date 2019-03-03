Obaidul Quader admitted to ICU with heart complications
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2019 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 10:09 AM BdST
Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader has been admitted to a hospital over complications related to heart disease.
He was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital’s Cardiac Division around 7:30 am on Sunday after he fell ill.
“He has been admitted to the ICU,” Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua told bdnews24.com. “He will undergo an angiogram.”
BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua was contacted on the matter, but he said he was too busy to comment.
BSMMU Director Brig Gen Md Abdullah-Al-Harun told bdnews24.com:
“He had a heart attack. He is somewhat stable now. He is currently under observation. We are looking after him.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jatiya Oikya Front is isolated from the people: Quader
- Serajul Alam Khan masterminded independence, claims Abdur Rab
- Dhaka North City mayor-elect Atiqul meets Hasina
- Some form of election better than no election, says Awami League’s Quader
- US-backed SDF expects fierce battle in final IS enclave
- Awami League’s Atiqul takes early lead in race for Dhaka North mayor
- BNP expels four more leaders over Upazila election
- Outcome of mayoral election predetermined: BNP’s Rizvi
- Stick to Marx not "ghosts and spirits", China warns party members
- BNP is visiting embassies to make the election controversial says Tofail
Most Read
- A cup of tea for a MiG-21
- High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das arrives in Dhaka to take Bangladesh, India 'closer'
- Pakistan and India step back from the brink, but unease continues
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA
- Two Gono Forum leaders seek berths in parliament again
- RAB arrests 22 members of ‘fraud ring’
- Obaidul Quader admitted to ICU with heart complications
- Woman commits suicide after being raped in Noakhali
- PM Hasina set ‘unique example’ by sheltering Rohingyas, Gowher Rizvi tells Al Jazeera
- BCL activist stabbed to death in Gazipur