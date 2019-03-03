Home > Politics

Obaidul Quader admitted to ICU with heart complications

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2019 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2019 10:09 AM BdST

Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader has been admitted to a hospital over complications related to heart disease.

He was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital’s Cardiac Division around 7:30 am on Sunday after he fell ill.

“He has been admitted to the ICU,” Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua told bdnews24.com. “He will undergo an angiogram.”

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua was contacted on the matter, but he said he was too busy to comment.

BSMMU Director Brig Gen Md Abdullah-Al-Harun told bdnews24.com:
“He had a heart attack. He is somewhat stable now. He is currently under observation. We are looking after him.”

Obaidul Quader admitted to ICU

