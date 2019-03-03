Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now

Three specialists from Mount Elizabeth Hospital flew into Dhaka on Sunday evening by an air ambulance which was supposed to take the Awami League general secretary to Singapore if his condition permitted.

They saw Quader at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua briefed the media about the doctors’ decision after consulting the Singapore specialists.

“His condition has improved a lot since the morning and afternoon. He can now open his eyes and try to answer questions. He nodded yes when he was asked whether he wanted to have water,” Prof Barua said.

His urination has also normalised after problems in the afternoon, according to the doctor. “Blood pressure in stable,” he said.

“As his condition continues to improve, we have decided after discussions with the team from Singapore that he will be here for now,” Prof Barua said.

“Decisions will be taken later based on his condition,” he added.