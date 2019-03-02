Jatiya Oikya Front is isolated from the people: Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2019 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 04:48 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the opposition alliance has become isolated from the people as they have begun to boycott the elections.
“This is an indication of their isolation from the people,” he said at a news conference in Dhaka on Saturday.
His comments came in response to the remarks made by Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain who has claimed that the ruling party has established a dictatorship.
Quader said, "They have been engaging in a politics of trickery and destruction. Their destruction politics move one step ahead towards the path of devastation. "
Regardubg the Dhaka North City Corporation elections, he said, "The history of elections say those who boycott elections are isolated from the people and move away from a political future.”
"I’m telling the BNP the same thing. If public opinion was in favour of them in the last the general election, then its impact would have been seen in the results. Wherever public opinion is strong enough, the results of the election will be affected. This is the history of elections."
Asked whether the upazila polls, which the BNP has boycotted, will be perfect, he said, "I do not think that the Upazila election will be absolutely perfect. Perfect is a different matter. It's not right to call anything perfect. There will be mistakes and errors and we have to move forward in recognition of the mistakes.”
After holding elections democracy will gradually become institutionalised and then there will be no more mistakes and errors, said Quader.
The Election Commission has already declared the Upazila election schedule, which will be held in five phases starting from Mar 10.
On the selection of the businessman Atiqul Islam for the mayor of the Dhaka North City Corporation instead of active politicians, the AL leader said, "Maybe he was not a party leader, but he was a supporter of the Awami League. He was never involved with the other political parties.”
