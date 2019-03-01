Home > Politics

Dhaka North City mayor-elect Atiqul meets Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2019 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 11:18 PM BdST

Newly elected Dhaka North City mayor Atiqul Islam has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after his landslide victory in Thursday’s by-polls.

Awami League leaders and businessmen were present during the meeting at the Ganabhaban on Friday afternoon.

Atiqul greeted Hasina with flowers to celebrate the victory, her Assistant Press Secretary Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu told bdnews24.com.

Awami League Advisory Council members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, Secretary General Obaidul Quader, Presidium members Abdur Razzak and Md Faruk Khan, joint general secretaries Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Dipu Moni, Organising Secretary Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present.

FBCCI President Md Shafiul Islam and BGMEA President Siddiqur Rahman accompanied Atiqul during his first meeting with the prime minister at her office after his victory.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Abdus Salam Murshedy MP were also present.

Awami League candidate Atiqul won Thursday’s by-election with a massive margin despite a low turnout.

He will be in charge of the city corporation for a little over a year until the next election.

