Dhaka North City mayor-elect Atiqul meets Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2019 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 11:18 PM BdST
Newly elected Dhaka North City mayor Atiqul Islam has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after his landslide victory in Thursday’s by-polls.
Awami League leaders and businessmen were present during the meeting at the Ganabhaban on Friday afternoon.
Atiqul greeted Hasina with flowers to celebrate the victory, her Assistant Press Secretary Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu told bdnews24.com.
FBCCI President Md Shafiul Islam and BGMEA President Siddiqur Rahman accompanied Atiqul during his first meeting with the prime minister at her office after his victory.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Abdus Salam Murshedy MP were also present.
Awami League candidate Atiqul won Thursday’s by-election with a massive margin despite a low turnout.
He will be in charge of the city corporation for a little over a year until the next election.
