BNP expels four more leaders over Upazila election 

Their ouster was announced in a statement signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The BNP expelled nine of its leaders from Sunamganj, Panchagarh and Pirojpur on Feb 26 for the same reason. With the addition of the latest four, the party has expelled a total of 13 leaders surrounding the Upazila election.

The four expelled are: BNP Joint Secretary of Bogura district and Sadar Upazila President Maftun Ahmed Khan Rubel, Magura district member and Mohammadpur Upazila General Secretary Jahangir Alam Khan Bachchu, Sirajganj Chauhali Upazila BNP member Mahfuza Khatun and the party’s member Abdullah Al Mamun.

"They have been expelled from all positions in the party, which includes their primary membership position, for their participation in the Upazila election by disobeying the party’s decision,” the BNP said.

The BNP has boycotted the Upazila election this year. After the announcement of their decision, they warned the grassroots leaders that they will take strict action against those who disobeyed the party’s decision.