Awami League’s Atiqul takes early lead in race for Dhaka North mayor

The turnout in these 645 centres is 28.28 percent, according to Returning Officer Abul Kashem.



He is announcing the results from a centre set up at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre after the voting from 8am to 4pm on Thursday.

Businessman Atiqul with ‘boat’ symbol has received 387,279 votes in the 645 centres.

Singer Shafin with ‘plough’ polled 15,275.

The others in the fray are National People’s Party or NPP’s Anisur Rahman with ‘mango’ symbol, Progressive Democratic Party or PDP’s Shahin Khan with ‘tiger’ and independent candidate Abdur Rahim with ‘table clock’.

The BNP, its allies and most other parties are staying away from elections to local government bodies like city corporations and Upazilas after losing the Dec 30 parliamentary polls by a huge margin to the Awami League.

The party headed by Khaleda Zia, who is in jail for over a year now for corruption, had demanded fresh polls alleging widespread rigging and intimidation of its candidates and supporters in the general election.

Election officials, polling agents, and law-enforcing agents at different centres in the city had nothing to do amidst rains after the voting began at 8am.

Officials expected the voters to come after the rain stopped around 10am, but the polling stations remained empty.

Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said the turnout may finally stand around 50 percent altogether.

The number of voters in Dhaka North is over 3.6 million.

Four years ago, when Awami League-backed candidate late Annisul Huq defeated BNP leader Mohammed Tabith Awal, the turnout in voting for mayor’s post was around 37 percent.

The BNP had announced boycott halfway through the voting in 2015.