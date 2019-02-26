BNP is visiting embassies to make the election controversial, says Tofail
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2019 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 09:16 PM BdST
Awami League Advisory Council Member Tofail Ahmed has alleged that the BNP is hatching 'conspiracies' to make the 11th parliamentary election controversial.
"The opposition in every country tries to create a controversy surrounding the national election. Even yesterday the BNP had gone to various embassies to create a controversy,” he said at a seminar in the National Press Club on Tuesday.
“There were conspiracies plotted in the past and it is still happening. The BNP is trying to make the election controversial at all costs.”
The Awami League came to power for a third consecutive term with a landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary election held on Dec 30. The leaders of the BNP which won only six seats in the election have alleged that they lost the vote defeated because of a massive rigging.
“The people of the country dreamt of a non-communal Bangladesh. The Awami League had been working on building this non-communal Bangladesh ever since coming to power,” said Tofail.
Bangladesh is now the 42nd largest economy in the world, said Tofail. He expressed the hope that the country will climb up it to 26th or 28th position on the 2021 list.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP is visiting embassies to make the election controversial says Tofail
- Govt denied Khaleda access to medical care for three months: BNP
- Amu hits back at Barua as war of words starts over Dhaka fire
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina
- BNP raises alarm over Khaleda’s jail surrounded by ‘explosives depots’
- BNP leader Farooque demands party hearing to find out own mistakes
- Oikya Front leaders place election complaints at 'public hearing'
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP
- Dr Kamal welcomes Razzaq resignation from Jamaat over 1971 role play
- BNP leader Fakhrul returns home after treatment in Singapore
Most Read
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash
- India jets cross Line of Control, ‘bomb militants taking suicide training’ in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- Light earthquake felt with epicentre near Gazipur
- CAAB starts case over the ‘attempted hijacking’ of Biman plane
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Amu hits back at Barua as war of words starts over Dhaka fire
- Chawkbazar fire no accident, someone must be held to account: High Court
- Salary for government primary school headmasters under 10th pay scale from 2014: HC