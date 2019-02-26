BNP is visiting embassies to make the election controversial, says Tofail

"The opposition in every country tries to create a controversy surrounding the national election. Even yesterday the BNP had gone to various embassies to create a controversy,” he said at a seminar in the National Press Club on Tuesday.

“There were conspiracies plotted in the past and it is still happening. The BNP is trying to make the election controversial at all costs.”

The Awami League came to power for a third consecutive term with a landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary election held on Dec 30. The leaders of the BNP which won only six seats in the election have alleged that they lost the vote defeated because of a massive rigging.

“The people of the country dreamt of a non-communal Bangladesh. The Awami League had been working on building this non-communal Bangladesh ever since coming to power,” said Tofail.

Bangladesh is now the 42nd largest economy in the world, said Tofail. He expressed the hope that the country will climb up it to 26th or 28th position on the 2021 list.