Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina

She also provided an explanation of why she chose not to name the Padma Bridge after herself.

Hasina spoke about the bridge on Sunday after inaugurating the boring of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel and the construction of an elevated expressway in Chattogram.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader wanted to name the Padma Bridge 'Sheikh Hasina Bridge', but she refused because she felt she was targeted by 'many false accusations and propaganda' during the construction of the bridge.

"The people of our own country condemned us. They are the editors and owners of renowned newspapers in the country. There is also your Chattogram-born son who won a Nobel [Prize] by taking money from the people and earning interest on it. They have continuously lied about us to the US State Department.”

"And they kept communicating with [former US Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton through email several times on the matter. So I took the Padma Bridge as a challenge.”

Padma Bridge financer World Bank had backtracked on its funds in the project after the allegations of corruption and conspiracy surfaced.

As the dispute stretched on, the government decided to proceed with the construction of the bridge using its own funds.

Recalling the incident, Hasina said that the World Bank initially showed a lot of enthusiasm for the project. However they later brought in allegations of corruption without solid evidence.

The prime minister said that some officials from the World Bank had come to Bangladesh to conduct an investigation into the issue.

"They used to spread false rumours about me in various places. They said that I was the most corrupt person in Bangladesh and that my whole family is corrupt. They used to say I had stolen money from Padma Bridge project."

She said that the allegations were challenged and the World Bank was asked to present evidence of corruption, but was unable to do so.

"A case was filed in Canada. But the World Bank could not show any evidence of corruption. The verdict stated there was no corruption in the Padma Bridge project and all accusations were false and fabricated," the prime minister said.