BNP raises alarm over Khaleda’s jail surrounded by ‘explosives depots’

“I am deeply concerned and alarmed to see that our beloved leader Begum Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned in an abandoned jailhouse which is surrounded by explosives depots,” BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a press briefing at his office on Sunday.

Khaleda has been jailed for the past year at the old jail on Nazimuddin Road following her conviction in two graft cases. She is the only inmate at the jail.

Wahed Mansion, the building in Churihatta that was most damaged in the blaze, on Wednesday night is situated just around 150 to 200 metres away from the old Central Jail at Nazimuddin Road, claimed Rizvi.

“Sheikh Hasina has jailed our leader for a year in a horrific environment amid depots of explosive chemicals and gunpowder by exercising her illegal power to get her revenge,” he said, demanding Khaleda’s release.

“The illegal rulers have jailed her in a hazardous environment for an ill purpose. We want her immediate release. She is innocent and should be released right now.”

The fire that caused 67 deaths was initiated by a gas cylinder explosion, said the eyewitnesses.

But the warehouses of chemicals, plastics, and perfume in the vicinity that stoked and intensified the fire at Churihatta and spread quickly, said locals and fire fighters.

All of the five buildings that caught fire housed plastic goods, chemicals or cosmetics. Those perfume bottles that were to be refilled at different buildings in the neighbourhood exploded that day.

Locals said it was like a nightmare.

“The entire neighbourhood was marked with loud sounds, people screaming, explosions throughout the night of the fire. Khaleda Zia has been kept in such a terrifying environment. She spent the entire night in anxiety and without sleep while she is severely sick,” said Rizvi.

There was severe traffic congestion at Urdu Road, Chankharpool and Nazimuddin Road as all the surrounding streets were closed from 10:00pm onwards on Feb 20 for the president and the prime minister to travel to the Shaheed Minar, said Rizvi.

“The president and the prime minister should have changed their itinerary to go to the Shaheed Minar and should have ordered the administration to douse the fire. People have lost their lives due to the irresponsible approach of the government,” he said.

“It was hard for the fire brigade to reach the scene due to the traffic congestion on Feb 20 and the blaze in Churihatta spread further, causing more destruction.”