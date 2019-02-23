Oikya Front leaders place election complaints at 'public hearing'

The hearing was held at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium from 10am to 4pm on Friday.

At the end of the hearing, Dr Kamal said: “This (11th national election) can’t be considered an election. It was only an election in name. Today’s hearing made it clear that this wasn’t an election.”

“After hearing the 42 testimonies," he continued, "We can say that this can’t be called an election. It can be said that the government played out a farce which deprived citizens of their rights. They defied the constitution and the principles of democracy.”

Describing the election process that took shape 48 years after independence as 'disappointing', Dr Kamal added, “We feel saddened that the party responsible for this is the party of Bangabandhu. We’ve been a part of that party too. Tens of thousands of people sacrificed their lives to answer Bangabandhu’s call.

“We can’t accept these misdeeds being committed in the name of the Awami League. Many say that this is not the Awami League. We agree. We supported Bangabandhu’s Awami League, not the current one.”

Pointing to the government, the senior politician said: “We can’t deny that we are under an individual’s rule. It can also be considered a single-party rule.”

Demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the Gono Forum president said, “Many here have called for the release of Khaleda Zia. The demand is justified. We have called for her freedom from other platforms as well. Everyone hears today has collectively called for her release. I demand her immediate release.”