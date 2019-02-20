Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP

“This is a universal demand. Jamaat should have regrets over its role in opposing independence. It is reasonable to demand that the party show remorse or seek forgiveness,” said BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan.

The remark follows the resignation of top Jamaat leader Abdur Razzaq, who left the party after “failing to persuade it to apologise for anti-liberation role”.

But according to the BNP leader, those responsible for ‘killing’ democracy must also apologise, raising allegations of vote rigging in the Dec 30 polls against ruling Awami League.

“We want those who’ve worked against the Liberation War to be brought to justice and punished. But there are other reasonable demands as well. Those who have killed democracy in Bangladesh earned through the independence struggle should also come out with an apology,” said Nazrul, a member of the BNP’s policy-making body.

He made the comment to reporters after paying tribute to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman as part of commemorations for the founding anniversary ofJatiyatabadi Tanti Dal on Wednesday.

In 1971, Jamaat opposed the 11-point movement and other demands when the struggle for independence for Bangladesh reached its peak. The party and its erstwhile student wing Islami Chhatra Sangha formed several militia groups called Razakar, Al-Badar and Al-Shams to collaborate with the Pakistani occupation force.

The groups were notorious for engaging in genocide, mass killing, rape, looting and other war crimes during the Liberation War.

But the calls for Jamaat to apologise had gone unheeded until the resignation of Razzaq, the man who had led the defence of Jamaat leaders convicted of war crimes.

The Supreme Court has so far convicted seven top Jamaat leaders with five of them already executed since war crimes trial began in 2010.

None of the party’s leaders had expressed regret over its role in the Liberation War.

Despite holding itself out as a pro-Liberation party, the BNP has maintained its political alliance with Jamaat amid criticism.

It was recently reported by a newspaper that the Jamaat would be leaving the BNP-led 20-party alliance. But the party has not come out with an announcement to this effect.

Asked about the media report, Nazrul, a coordinator of the alliance, said: “There hasn’t been any changes in the 20-party alliance as far as I’m aware. The Jamaat leadership hasn’t said anything about a decision to leave the alliance.”

“Jamaat are a separate political party. It is entitled to make its own decisions. It may decide to cut ties with the alliance. But we haven’t heard about any decision of the sort.”