Dr Kamal welcomes Razzaq resignation from Jamaat over 1971 role play
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2019 10:59 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 11:20 PM BdST
Dr Kamal Hossain has welcomed Abdur Razzaq’s decision to resign from the Jamaat-e-Islami citing the party’s failure to apologise for its anti-liberation role.
“I welcome the (demand for) apology,” the Jatiya Oikya Front chief told reporters at his office in Dhaka when he was asked for reaction to Barrister Razzaq’s resignation from the Jamaat.
Abdur Razzaq
Many see his move as a strategy to bring the Jamaat out of “existential crisis” created by the loss of its registration as a political party, thus the rights to nominate candidates in elections.
Besides this, five of its top leaders have been hanged after conviction by war crimes tribunals for crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.
Some others have been jailed for similar crimes like killings, rape and arson attacks.
The Jamaat recently moved to revive itself with a new name and charter, according to media reports.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said they want to grasp the Jamaat’s strategy.
Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif has said there is no scope for forgiving the Jamaat even if it apologises for what it did in support of Pakistan during the war.
He said he had not known about the candidates of the Jamaat, a key ally of the BNP which is also the major party in the Oikya Front coalition.
Dr Kamal was speaking to the media after a meeting of the alliance’s steering committee ahead of its “public hearing” scheduled for Friday.
The alliance is organising the demonstration at the Supreme Court Bar Association Auditorium against what it calls rigging in the general election that the Awami League won by a landslide.
On being asked, the Oikya Front chief said he did not know whether the 22 Jamaat leaders, who contested in the election with the BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol, the same one used by the alliance candidates, would take part in Friday’s programme.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP leader Fakhrul returns home after treatment in Singapore
- Awami League has no alternative to Hasina, says Quader
- Will wait and see if this is part of Jamaat strategy, says AL’s Quader
- Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami
- Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role
- 74 candidates, mostly of BNP, challenge parliamentary election results in court
- Oikya Front’s parliament snub is politically wrong, Hasina says
- Police threatening false charges to extract money from BNP leaders: Rizvi
- AL snubs Shirina Lipi MP nomination as her husband is BNP leader
- Syed Ashraf’s sister Zakia Noor Lipi elected uncontested from Kishoreganj-1
Most Read
- UAE keen to invest in Bangladesh, consider taking in more manpower: Official
- Why Bodi, Shajahan heading efforts to stop yaba peddling, road accidents? MP asks
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Awami League MP Tahzeeb Siddique’s firm on Dhaleshwari River encroachers’ list
- HC orders removal of book on Bangladesh Bank for ‘distorting history’
- A troubling link for South Asians
- Muhammad Khasru, pioneer of film society movement, dies in Dhaka
- Thousands of villagers become voters of Patuakhali town, without any knowledge
- Pakistan PM urges talks on Kashmir blast, warns India against attack
- Two teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman in Rajshahi