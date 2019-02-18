Home > Politics

BNP leader Fakhrul returns home after treatment in Singapore

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has returned to Bangladesh after receiving treatment in a Singapore hospital.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the BNP leader and his wife Rahat Ara Begum landed in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 5pm on Monday.

On Feb 4, the BNP leader left Dhaka for Singapore to get the treatment at the National University Hospital.

Mirza Fakhrul has problems in his internal carotid artery.

The Supreme Court in 2015 granted him bail for treatment abroad for the same problems when he was in jail. 

The BNP leaders had travelled to New York, Singapore and Thailand several times for treatment since then.

He went to Singapore for medical check-up for the last time in July last year.

