Awami League has no alternative to Hasina, says Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 05:17 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said his party has no alternative to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if she decides to retire from politics.
“The reality says there is no alternative to the Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina in our party. There is no alternative in the wider political arena at present either,” Quader said.
The road transport minister made the remarks at a media briefing programme on Saturday following an interview Prime Minister Hasina gave to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
Hasina, who recently began her fourth term as prime minister after leading the Awami League for the past three decades, said to Deutsche Welle that she wanted to take a break after this term.
“Our leader [Sheikh Hasina] had previously announced that she would take a break before this. But she did not do so due to the pressure from our party councillors, leaders and activists. I don’t know whether our leaders and activists will allow her to take the break this time,” Quader said.
He also saluted the outstanding contributions of Hasina in keeping the party leaders united after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a military putsch in 1975.
“Hasina thinks about future generations while most of our politicians remain busy to think about elections,” Quader said.
“She has not only surpassed others, she has surpassed her own accomplishments too.”
Quader urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to continue as party chief for another term.
Quader also responded to BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan, who claimed Bangladesh had become a dictatorship ruled by the Awami League, saying:
“A terrible fiasco both in their protest movement and the election has made them reckless. They are severely frustrated.”
