Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role

The top leader of the Islamist party, who held the position of assistant secretary general, issued a media statement after sending his letter of resignation from the UK to the Jamaat-e-Islami chief Maqbul Ahmed.

Five days after the 2013 execution of Quader Molla, a war criminal and Jamaat leader better known as the ‘Butcher of Mirpur’, Razzaq left Bangladesh for the UK. A British citizen, he has since been living in London.

His letter sent to the Jamaat chief on Friday was confirmed to bdnews24.com by his eldest son Barrister Ehsan Siddiq.

“Over the last three decades I have been trying relentlessly to persuade Jamaat to have a frank discussion of the events of 1971, Jamaat’s role in those events and why it decided to support Pakistan and apologise for that decision,” Razzaq wrote in his letter.

He noted that all his efforts were unsuccessful and that as a result, “those who were born after 1971 and even the many unborn generations who may be associated with Jamaat in future will have to bear this burden.”

