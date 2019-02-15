Home > Politics

74 candidates, mostly of BNP, challenge parliamentary election results in court

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Feb 2019 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 04:49 AM BdST

As many as 74 defeated candidates of the 11th parliamentary polls have started moved the High Court’s electoral tribunal challenging the results, according to their parties.

A list of 66 candidates was available at the related department of the court on Thursday, with 61 of them loyal to the BNP, four to Gono Forum and the other to the Progressive Democratic Party or PDP.

They have alleged ballot box stuffing, intimidation of polling agents, rigging and other sorts of irregularities in the Dec 30 elections.

They have also demanded that the results and parliament membership of the winners be revoked.

In line with the election law, Friday is the last day for filing the cases, but since it is a weekly holiday, Gono Forum Executive President Subrata Chowdhury hoped they would be given the scope of filing more cases on Sunday when the court resumes.

The BNP has assigned one lawyer per division to handle the cases, the party’s Vice-Chairman Zainul Abedin told bdnews24.com.

Zainul himself lost the election to Barishal-3 seat while Subrata was defeated in Dhaka-6 ballot.

