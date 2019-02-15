74 candidates, mostly of BNP, challenge parliamentary election results in court
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2019 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 04:49 AM BdST
As many as 74 defeated candidates of the 11th parliamentary polls have started moved the High Court’s electoral tribunal challenging the results, according to their parties.
A list of 66 candidates was available at the related department of the court on Thursday, with 61 of them loyal to the BNP, four to Gono Forum and the other to the Progressive Democratic Party or PDP.
They have alleged ballot box stuffing, intimidation of polling agents, rigging and other sorts of irregularities in the Dec 30 elections.
They have also demanded that the results and parliament membership of the winners be revoked.
In line with the election law, Friday is the last day for filing the cases, but since it is a weekly holiday, Gono Forum Executive President Subrata Chowdhury hoped they would be given the scope of filing more cases on Sunday when the court resumes.
The BNP has assigned one lawyer per division to handle the cases, the party’s Vice-Chairman Zainul Abedin told bdnews24.com.
Zainul himself lost the election to Barishal-3 seat while Subrata was defeated in Dhaka-6 ballot.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 74 candidates, mostly of BNP, challenge parliamentary election results in court
- Oikya Front’s parliament snub is politically wrong, Hasina says
- Police threatening false charges to extract money from BNP leaders: Rizvi
- AL snubs Shirina Lipi MP nomination as her husband is BNP leader
- Syed Ashraf’s sister Zakia Noor Lipi elected uncontested from Kishoreganj-1
- Symbols allocated for Dhaka North City Corporation election
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Vice-chairman posts to be open to all, AL to refund fees
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Death, sufferings as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka begins to burn
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Suicide bomber kills 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
- Family of Iqbal, murdered in South Africa, in deep sorrow
- Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Remove electricity poles from roads, highways within 60 days: HC
- British teen who joined IS now wants to come home