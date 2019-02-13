Oikya Front’s parliament snub is politically wrong, Hasina says

Their decision to not join parliament is “politically wrong”, she says.

The prime minister made the remarks while responding to a question during Wednesday’s session.

“We want to build the country together. That’s why we called all the political parties of Bangladesh to the talks. We held talks in a nice environment and urged them to contest in elections,” Hasina told MPs.

The people voted the Awami League’s ‘boat’ for the development they had in the party’s rule for a decade, according to her.

The BNP and its allies should not get upset at the landslide election victory of the Awami League.

“I think they have taken a politically wrong decision,” she said.

The eight MPs-elect of the BNP and Gono Forum of the Oikya Front have not taken oath. The alliance rejected the election results alleging vote rigging and intimidation.

“They will have the scope to express their views if they join parliament. And now their voice can reach people through media and TV. It won’t be limited to parliament only. I don’t know why they are losing this opportunity.

“I urge everyone who has been elected MP to join parliament,” the prime minister said responding to a question from Jatiya Party leader Fakhrul Imam.