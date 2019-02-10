Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas

General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names at a media briefing programme from the Awami League president's offices in Dhanmondi on Sunday.

“It is the second phase of issuing the list. A 19-member Local Government Nomination Board has finalised the list,” Quader said.

The second of five phases for the Upazila Parishad elections will begin with polls at 129 Upazilas on Mar 18.

The names of the remaining seven candidates have yet to be announced.

The first phase of the UP elections will begin with polls at 87 upazilas on Mar 10. The names of the chairman candidates in the first phase were announced by the ruling Awami League on Saturday.

The second phase will include polls at upazilas in the Thakurgaon, Rangpur, Gaibandha and Dinajpur districts, including Bogura, Naogaon and Pabna districts in Rajshahi division, Sylhet, all upazilas in Moulvibazar, Gopalganj and Faridpur districts in Dhaka, as well as northern upazilas of the Chattogram division (Sitakunda, Sandeep, Rangunia, Fatikchhari, Raosan, Mirsarai and Hathazari) including Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, Hatiya in Noakhali and Chakaria in Cox’s Bazar.

Elections will eventually be held in five phases throughout this year. The remaining three phases of the election are scheduled on Mar 24, and Mar 31 and Jun 18 respectively.

The BNP and their political allies have decided to boycott the elections.

The Awami League has decided not to pick party candidates for the positions of vice chairman.