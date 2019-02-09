Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 87 upazilas
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2019 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2019 02:46 PM BdST
The Awami League has announced the names of the party’s candidates for the post of chairman in the first phase of the Upazila Parishad elections in 87 upazilas.
General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names at a media briefing programme from the Awami League president's offices in Dhanmondi on Saturday.
“It is the first phase of issuing the list. A 19-member Local Government Nomination Board has finalised the list,” Quader said.
The first of five phases for the Upazila Parishad elections will begin with polls at 87 Upazilas on Mar 10.
Elections will eventually be held in 480 of 492 upazilas. The first phase will include polls in the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rajshahi division.
The deadline to submit nomination papers is Feb 11, they will be scrutinised on Feb 12 and the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination paper on Feb 16.
The Local Government Nomination Board of the ruling Awami League has finalised the candidates to run with party’s ‘boat’ symbol based on the suggestions from grassroots activists, Quader said.
At least 700 allegations have surfaced that the selection process was biased.
“It is an internal matter. The board has selected them after considering the overall situation - including their actions and organisational status,” Quader said in response to the allegations.
The road transport and bridges minister also said that they have information about many BNP leaders participating in the elections despite the party’s decision to boycott.
“It is better for democratic practice to have a strong opposition. We never want to see our opposition as a powerless party. But if a party became powerless due to the practice of shaky politics, then we have nothing to do,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 87 upazilas
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- Behind bars: Khaleda Zia passes one year as a lone prisoner
- Overlooked for cabinet, Inu, Anis, Chunnu to head parliamentary oversight panels
- Phase-2 elections to 129 Upazilas on Mar 18
- Hasina cites pending appeal in court for not moving to outlaw Jamaat
- Senior AL leaders Amu, Tofail, Matia, Nasim made parliamentary committee chiefs
- Singer Shafin revives his run for Dhaka North City mayor
- Democracy around the world faces ‘alarming’ decline: report
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury walks out of jail on bail
Most Read
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- Anisha Faruk elected president of Oxford University Student Union
- Tamim’s sparkling 141 powers Comilla Victorians to BPL title win over Dhaka Dynamites
- Protesters block Shahbagh to demand revival of freedom fighter quota in govt jobs
- Bangladesh, India eye roadmap for ‘irreversible ties’
- Saudi man found dead at ‘friend's’ home in Mymensingh
- Home minister criticises killings of rape suspects, vows to crack ‘Hercules’ mystery
- Three killed as army pickup falls into canal in Noakhali
- Vitamin A Plus campaign for 22 million children on Saturday
- Investment scene remains sluggish