Home > Politics

Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 87 upazilas

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Feb 2019 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2019 02:46 PM BdST

The Awami League has announced the names of the party’s candidates for the post of chairman in the first phase of the Upazila Parishad elections in 87 upazilas.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names at a media briefing programme from the Awami League president's offices in Dhanmondi on Saturday.

“It is the first phase of issuing the list. A 19-member Local Government Nomination Board has finalised the list,” Quader said.

The first of five phases for the Upazila Parishad elections will begin with polls at 87 Upazilas on Mar 10.

Elections will eventually be held in 480 of 492 upazilas. The first phase will include polls in the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rajshahi division.

The deadline to submit nomination papers is Feb 11, they will be scrutinised on Feb 12 and the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination paper on Feb 16.

The remaining four phases of the election are scheduled on Mar 18, Mar 24, and Mar 31 and Jun 18 respectively.

The Local Government Nomination Board of the ruling Awami League has finalised the candidates to run with party’s ‘boat’ symbol based on the suggestions from grassroots activists, Quader said.

At least 700 allegations have surfaced that the selection process was biased.

“It is an internal matter. The board has selected them after considering the overall situation - including their actions and organisational status,” Quader said in response to the allegations.

The road transport and bridges minister also said that they have information about many BNP leaders participating in the elections despite the party’s decision to boycott.

“It is better for democratic practice to have a strong opposition. We never want to see our opposition as a powerless party. But if a party became powerless due to the practice of shaky politics, then we have nothing to do,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

AL names 87 UP chairman candidates

Aroma, Suborna among 41 AL women MPs

Khaleda’s one year in jail

Ex-ministers Inu, Anis, Chunnu heading panels

Phase-2 Upazila polls on Mar 18

PM cites court case for no Jamaat ban

Amu, Tofail, Matia, Nasim to head parliamentary panels

Shafin back in mayor race

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.