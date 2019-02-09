Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 87 upazilas

General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names at a media briefing programme from the Awami League president's offices in Dhanmondi on Saturday.

“It is the first phase of issuing the list. A 19-member Local Government Nomination Board has finalised the list,” Quader said.

The first of five phases for the Upazila Parishad elections will begin with polls at 87 Upazilas on Mar 10.

Elections will eventually be held in 480 of 492 upazilas. The first phase will include polls in the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rajshahi division.

The deadline to submit nomination papers is Feb 11, they will be scrutinised on Feb 12 and the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination paper on Feb 16.

The remaining four phases of the election are scheduled on Mar 18, Mar 24, and Mar 31 and Jun 18 respectively.

The Local Government Nomination Board of the ruling Awami League has finalised the candidates to run with party’s ‘boat’ symbol based on the suggestions from grassroots activists, Quader said.

At least 700 allegations have surfaced that the selection process was biased.

“It is an internal matter. The board has selected them after considering the overall situation - including their actions and organisational status,” Quader said in response to the allegations.

The road transport and bridges minister also said that they have information about many BNP leaders participating in the elections despite the party’s decision to boycott.

“It is better for democratic practice to have a strong opposition. We never want to see our opposition as a powerless party. But if a party became powerless due to the practice of shaky politics, then we have nothing to do,” he said.