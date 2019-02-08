Home > Politics

Phase-2 elections to 129 Upazilas on Mar 18

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2019 02:28 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 02:28 AM BdST

The second phase of the fifth Upazila council elections will be held in 129 units of the local government body on Mar 18.

The Election Commission will accept nomination papers for chairman, vice-chairman and female vice-chairperson posts until Feb 18, according to the schedule announced on Thursday.

They will be able to withdraw nomination until Feb 27 after scrutiny on Feb 20.

The 129 Upazila Parishads going to the second phase polls are situated at 17 districts in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Dhaka and Rangpur divisions.

EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said the commission sent a proposal for vetting to the law ministry on use of electronic voting machines or EVMs at Sadar Upazilas during the polls.

He added that the machines will not be used in the first phase polls to 87 Upazilas on Mar 18.

