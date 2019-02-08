Overlooked for cabinet, Inu, Anis, Chunnu to head parliamentary oversight panels

Five parliamentary standing committees were formed during the parliament session on Thursday, bringing the total number of committees of the 11th parliament to 24.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JaSoD President Hasanul Haq Inu will chair the parliamentary watchdog on the information ministry.

He had headed the committee in the 9th parliament before serving as information minister in the 10th parliament.

Chairmen for the parliamentary standing committees on labour and employment ministry, and expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry have been picked up from the Jatiya Party.

Anisul Islam Mahmud, the former water resources minister, will head the parliamentary oversight committee on the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry.

Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP is helming the parliamentary standing committee on the labour and employment ministry. He was the state minister for labour in the last government.

With Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s approval, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury proposed the names of the committees and the members as per the rules.

The parliament with Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah in the chair unanimously adopted the proposals by voice votes.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury has been made chief of the parliamentary standing committee on the railways ministry. He was also the member of the committee in the 10th parliament.

Shamsul Haque Tuku will head the parliamentary standing committee on the home ministry. He was a member of the 10th parliament as well and the state minister for home in the previous government.

Parliament has picked Engineer Mosharraf Hossain as the chairman of the standing committee on the housing and public works ministry. He served as minister of the same portfolio in the last government.