Senior AL leaders Amu, Tofail, Matia, Nasim made parliamentary committee chiefs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2019 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 01:00 AM BdST
The senior Awami League leaders, who were left out of Sheikh Hasina new cabinet, will head parliamentary standing committees on different ministries.
They include Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Matia Chowdhury, and Mohammed Nasim.
Besides them, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, who were ministers in the last government, have been made chiefs of parliamentary committees.
The members of the 11th parliament unanimously passed the committees in voice vote following Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Liton Chowdhury’s proposal.
Of the eight standing committees, those on the industries, commerce, agriculture and local government will be headed by former ministers of the same ministries.
Ten other committees had been formed earlier.
Amu has been made chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on industries ministry, Tofail commerce ministry, Matia agriculture and Khadaker Mosharraf LGRD.
Former health minister Nasim is heading the committee on food ministry while former foreign minister Ali has been made chief of the committee on finance ministry.
The parliamentary standing committee on the foreign ministry will be headed by Faruq Khan.
Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim has been made the chief of the parliamentary standing committee on the health ministry.
Faruq and Selim had been ministers in the ninth and seventh parliaments, respectively.
