BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury walks out of jail on bail

The authorities at Kashimpur Central Women's Prison in Gazipur released her on Tuesday afternoon after court documents on her bail reached them Monday night, according to Jailer Md Shajahan.

"She was released around 4:30pm after verification of the court documents," he said.

Nipun, a lawyer by training and member of the party’s Central Executive Committee, is the daughter of former state minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury and daughter-in-law of the party’s senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

On Nov 22 last year, she was shifted to the Gazipur prison from the Dhaka Central Jail following her arrest on Nov 15.

BNP activists clashed with police in front of the BNP’s Naya Paltan office during nomination paper distribution for ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol on Nov 14.

Paltan Police later started three cases against BNP leaders and activists, including Nipun.

Besides Nipun, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and many others were accused in the cases.

She secured bail in the last case on Monday, BNP chairperson's media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

On Nov 15 evening, police arrested Nipun at Naya Paltan's Nightingale intersection area.

Photos of Nipun carrying a stick during the clashes appeared in the media a day before the arrest.