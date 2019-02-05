Home > Politics

Mirza Fakhrul flies to Singapore for treatment

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2019 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 03:53 AM BdST

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has left Dhaka for Singapore to get treatment.

The BNP leader and his wife Rahat Ara Begum caught a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Monday evening.

He will receive treatment at the National University Hospital there.

Mirza Fakhrul has problems in his internal carotid artery.

The Supreme Court in 2015 granted him bail for treatment abroad for the same problems when he was in jail.

He has travelled to New York, Singapore and Thailand several times for treatment since then.

He went to Singapore for medical check-up for the last time in July last year.

