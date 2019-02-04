Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore

The party said a Singapore Airlines plane carrying the leader of the official opposition in parliament landed in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 10pm on Monday.

One of Ershad’s younger brothers, Hossain Morshed, Morshed’s wife Rumana Morshed and Khaled Akhtar, a member of the party’s presidium, also came back with him.

Ershad’s wife and party’s Senior Co-Chairman Raushon Ershad, another younger brother and Co-Chairman GM Quader, who is also the deputy leader of the official opposition in parliament, and sons Shad Ershad and Eric Ershad, among others, received him at the airport.

Among the Jatiya Party leaders, Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga, presidium members Anisul Islam Mahmud, ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Golam Kibria Tipu, and Salma Islam were also present.

Ershad left Dhaka for Singapore on Jan 20. The party had said at the time that he had been suffering from problems related to haemoglobin and liver.

He had travelled to Singapore for treatment also before the Dec 30 general election creating much drama.

He took oath as an MP of the 11th National Parliament on Jan 6, but had to attend the ceremony in a wheelchair.

He is yet to join the ongoing first session of the new parliament due to illness.

Jatiya Party leaders did not agree to comment on any possible date of him joining the session.

A few days ago, GM Quader told bdnews24.com his brother was “much better”.

Before leaving, Ershad had said Quader would act as chairman of the party in a bid to install the co-chairman as his successor in the party.

Raushon’s supporters had earlier opposed similar attempts to make Quader Ershad’s political heir.