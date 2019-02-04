Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2019 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 12:19 AM BdST
Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad has returned to Bangladesh after what the party says ‘regular medical check-up’ in a Singapore hospital.
The party said a Singapore Airlines plane carrying the leader of the official opposition in parliament landed in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 10pm on Monday.
One of Ershad’s younger brothers, Hossain Morshed, Morshed’s wife Rumana Morshed and Khaled Akhtar, a member of the party’s presidium, also came back with him.
Ershad’s wife and party’s Senior Co-Chairman Raushon Ershad, another younger brother and Co-Chairman GM Quader, who is also the deputy leader of the official opposition in parliament, and sons Shad Ershad and Eric Ershad, among others, received him at the airport.
Among the Jatiya Party leaders, Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga, presidium members Anisul Islam Mahmud, ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Golam Kibria Tipu, and Salma Islam were also present.
Ershad left Dhaka for Singapore on Jan 20. The party had said at the time that he had been suffering from problems related to haemoglobin and liver.
He had travelled to Singapore for treatment also before the Dec 30 general election creating much drama.
He took oath as an MP of the 11th National Parliament on Jan 6, but had to attend the ceremony in a wheelchair.
He is yet to join the ongoing first session of the new parliament due to illness.
Jatiya Party leaders did not agree to comment on any possible date of him joining the session.
A few days ago, GM Quader told bdnews24.com his brother was “much better”.
Before leaving, Ershad had said Quader would act as chairman of the party in a bid to install the co-chairman as his successor in the party.
Raushon’s supporters had earlier opposed similar attempts to make Quader Ershad’s political heir.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP-backed Doctors Association of Bangladesh gets convening committee
- Ahmed Shafi’s blessings ‘delights’ Home Minister Kamal
- Bobby Hajjaj’s party NDM gets EC registration
- Oikya Front not attending Ganabhaban party
- Sultan Mansur defying Dr Kamal’s call to not take oath as MP
- Corruption runs deep in Bangladesh, says BNP's Rizvi
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- Jatiya Party names musician Shafin to run for Dhaka North City mayor
- BNP protests new parliament before its first session
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Bangladesh has spent Tk 30 million on legal battle to recover stolen central bank funds
- Kolkata police detention of CBI officials triggers showdown between Modi and Mamata
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt
- Eviction drive begins to clear out encroachers from Karnaphuli River
- Bangladesh fails to test Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder for asbestos
- Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit