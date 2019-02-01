Oikya Front not attending Ganabhaban party

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited political parties that took part in the recent general polls at her official residence to exchange greetings.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, the opposition alliance thanked her for the invite for Saturday's party, and mentioned their decision to not attend.

A team of three representatives went to the Ganabahaban on Friday noon and handed over the letter to Khurshid-Ul-Alam, protocol officer of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Oikya Front headed by Gono Forum chief Dr Kamal Hossain includes the BNP and other parties.

It faced a major defeat in the Dec 30 polls, and has since raised allegations of vote irregularities.

The ruling Awami League, headed by Sheikh Hasina, returned to government for the third straight term after securing an absolute majority.



More to follow