Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 05:09 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 05:09 AM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has commemorated Syed Ashraful Islam recalling the days when they had worked together before her return to Bangladesh.
Even after falling on hard times, Syed Ashraf had accompanied her to organise the Awami League and Juba League in London in 1980, the prime minister told parliament during a discussion on a condolence motion on Wednesday.
It was the first day of the first session of the 11th parliament. Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraf died four days after being re-elected MP in the Dec 30 general election.
“He had passed such difficult times that sometimes he had no money to buy food in London. He had to work and do politics at the same time there,” she said.
Recalling a day in her sister Sheikh Rehana’s home in London, the prime minister said Syed Ashraf called and said he had been craving for a Bengali meal at her home.
“He said, ‘Apa, I haven’t had any food from home for a long time. I asked him to come over right away. But he was so simple that he said, ‘Apa, how can I come? I don’t have train fare’,” Hasina recalled.
“I then asked him to manage a trip. He used to ask me for things as he would ask his elder sister. He was so close to me that I treated him as my own brother,” she added.
She also remembered Syed Ashraf, a former general secretary of the Awami League, for his honesty, knowledge and political wit.
The role he played during the 2007-08 military-controlled caretaker government contributed to restoration of democracy as well, Hasina said.
She also extended sympathy to Syed Ashraf’s daughter Reema Islam, who lost her mother Sheila Islam to cancer in 2017, and his siblings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- Jatiya Party names musician Shafin to run for Dhaka North City mayor
- BNP protests new parliament before its first session
- Only a tea party, no formal dialogue at Ganabhaban, says Quader
- Sultan Mansur claims he never left Awami League
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Rizvi alleges that media is being watched
- Awami League’s Yunus Sarkar wins Gaibandha-3 seat
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
Most Read
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- Shirin Sharmin elected parliament speaker for third time, Fazle Rabbi Miah deputy speaker
- Reserve heist: Bangladesh Bank suing Philippines bank over stolen $81m