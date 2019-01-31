Corruption runs deep in Bangladesh, says BNP's Rizvi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 04:56 PM BdST
Corruption has grown into a severe problem in Bangladesh, said BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Rizvi spoke at a news conference on Thursday in response to the information minister’s statement on Bangladesh moving six steps down on the Corruption Perceptions Index.
"The information minister said yesterday that the Transparency International report was correct during the BNP rule, but now it is crafted. Wow! Then the seasons must have changed since the BNP government’s time too? Doesn’t it rain in the monsoon and feels no cold in winter? The cuckoo used to sing during spring in BNP’s time but no more? I feel like that from his statement. The same organisation that brought out the report was correct during BNP’s tenure but turned wrong now?” he said.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has turned into a propaganda machine reeling off “bizarre information” to the astonishment of the people in the country as well as the global community, said Rizvi.
“In reality, corruption is severe in the country. The information is not disseminated because the media is gagged. The Global Financial Integrity, a Washington-based research institute, also published a report on money laundering from Bangladesh on Monday,” he said.
“It showed that Tk 500 billion was laundered from Bangladesh only in 2018 and Tk 5.3 trillion was siphoned during the last decade from the country. It is done by the high-ups in the government and the Awami League. Therefore, the information minister cannot conceal the facts by feeding false information to the press.”
Bangladesh slipped six steps on the corruption perceptions index of Transparency International, a Berlin-based institution.
Bangladesh has dropped to 149th position this year from 143 among 180 countries
Bangladesh scored 26, losing 2 points from last year in the index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, using a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said the TI report was intentional.
“The government based on fake votes has strongly captured the legal, judicial and administrative sector under one centre. The balance in state power is about to collapse. The opposition party or opinion is targeted and eliminated. Citizens’ political participation has waned,” said Rizvi.
“The state machinery under the control of the government that came into power with fake votes has swooped on the people. The people are scared of the relentless demonstration of ‘one person, one party’ policy. The Awami League has colonised the country by capturing the people.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- Jatiya Party names musician Shafin to run for Dhaka North City mayor
- BNP protests new parliament before its first session
- Only a tea party, no formal dialogue at Ganabhaban, says Quader
- Sultan Mansur claims he never left Awami League
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Rizvi alleges that media is being watched
- Awami League’s Yunus Sarkar wins Gaibandha-3 seat
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
Most Read
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
- Father of child born of rape in Magura gets to spend life in prison
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion money laundering charges
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Scam-tainted Farmers Bank is renamed Padma Bank
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- CEC Huda admits EVMs erred at some voting centres in general elections
- Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’