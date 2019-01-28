Rizvi alleges that media is being watched

“The media is being watchd by a ‘dark quarter’ every day as it is one of the important aspects of democracy in a post-election phase. The media is being monitored and controlled to ensure that no one speaks against the government,” the BNP senior joint secretary general said at a press briefing on Monday.



“The country has reached the peak of one-party led poor governance. No one can utter a single word. You’ll face police attacks the moment you express a different opinion. You are restricted to the views of one party and one person or else serve jail terms or face stringent punishment,” he said.



Crimes like murder, abduction, rape, robbery and mugging have escalated in the country, claimed Rizvi.



“The overall law and order in the country has collapsed as the law enforcement agents were busy in vote rigging to pave the way for the Awami League to win the Dec 30 election and then were engaged in political activities rather than maintaining law and order,” he said.



He also complained the government was ‘delaying’ the bail of the BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.



Rizvi called for Khaleda Zia and other BNP leaders and activists in prison to be released.



BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, member of the advisory council to the chairperson Ataur Rahman Dhali, central leader Abdus Salam Azad, Taiful Islam Tipu Munir Hossain and Nesaruddin were present in the press briefing.