Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2019 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 08:09 PM BdST

The Jatiya Oikya Front has been invited to Ganabhaban for a meeting on Feb 2 amid growing talk of a dialogue between political parties after the elections.

Gono Forum leader Mostafa Mohsin Montu told bdnews24.com that Oikya Front alliance leaders received the invitation on Saturday.

A Ganabhaban source said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended an invitation for tea to the leaders of political parties who contested the Dec 30 election.

 

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.