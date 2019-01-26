Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban
The Jatiya Oikya Front has been invited to Ganabhaban for a meeting on Feb 2 amid growing talk of a dialogue between political parties after the elections.
Gono Forum leader Mostafa Mohsin Montu told bdnews24.com that Oikya Front alliance leaders received the invitation on Saturday.
A Ganabhaban source said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended an invitation for tea to the leaders of political parties who contested the Dec 30 election.
