Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
Published: 26 Jan 2019 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 09:58 PM BdST
The Awami League has chosen businessman Atiqul Islam for the Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral by-election and picked the late Syed Ashraful Islam’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor to run for the Kishoreganj-1 seat.
The decision came from a meeting of the party’s nomination committees chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
