Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2019 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 09:58 PM BdST

The Awami League has chosen businessman Atiqul Islam for the Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral by-election and picked the late Syed Ashraful Islam’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor to run for the Kishoreganj-1 seat.

The decision came from a meeting of the party’s nomination committees chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

More to follow

