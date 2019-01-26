BNP says Hasina’s call for national unity is ‘all talk’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir responded to the prime minister’s address to the nation on Saturday.

Hasina had called for the nation to unite in order to help transform Bangladesh into a developed country.

“There is no reason to accept her calls for national unity,” Fakhrul said. “Was she able to keep her promises to us during the dialogue during the election?”

“She wasn’t able to keep a single one. She said there would be no arrests or no new cases and that there would be a level-playing field. We did not see any of that.”

The BNP has called for the nation to unite in a demand for a free and fair election. The party has alleged rampant vote rigging in the election and has refused to take their oaths of parliament.

In her speech on Friday the prime minister called on the BNP to take its seats in parliament, saying that they would not be judged for their lack of numbers.

“The things she said are all talk,” said Fakhrul. “She says them all the time. But we have rejected the results. There is no question about whether we will sit in parliament or take oaths.

“I have heard her speech. Initially it seemed that she is making the remarks out of her guilty conscience. She believes that some part of it was wrong and that she needs to explain it away. She has given her interpretation of why the BNP lost and why the Awami League did so well.”

The facts of the election are not being presented, Fakhrul claimed.

“Nobody wants to tell the truth out of fear. The media is silent. Others are scared to speak freely.”

“But the things stated by domestic and international media, the political arena and various countries it is proven that this election was not a proper election. That it was a joke. We have repeatedly said it was a cruel mockery of the nation.”

Fakhrul repeated his demands for a new election under an impartial government.

“The development they speak of is a false one. Some are growing wealthy. A recent report said that the number of rich people in Bangladesh is growing dramatically, but the poor stay poor.”

“There is also no question that corruption has increased dramatically. There is a one-sided rule and the election has been set up in order to deliver it.”