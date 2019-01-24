BNP’s Bogura leaders say Mirza Fakhrul was trying to stop them fighting in elevator
Zia Shaheen, Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 01:18 AM BdST
Photos of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir holding collar of the jacket of Bogura BNP President Saiful Islam have raised eyebrows.
The BNP secretary general was spotted in the bizarre situation as cameras flashed after the elevator door of a hotel in the northern town opened on Wednesday.
Bogura was Fakhrul’s stopover on his way back to Dhaka from his home district Thakurgaon.
He, Saiful and Bogura BNP General Secretary Joynal Abedin Chan were getting on the sixth floor of the hotel Momo Inn for a meeting with the local leaders and activists.
Saiful said it was not a “scuffle” with Fakhrul as reported by “some media”.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, Saiful said the BNP secretary general was trying to stop him from altercating with Joynal over the meeting.
Saiful said he started the altercation as he had been in Dhaka but not been updated about the meeting.
“The BNP secretary general is a respectable person. The question of altercating with him does not arise. We all respect him very much,” Saiful said in a statement.
Joynal provided a similar version of the incident.
