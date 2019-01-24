BNP will decide Thursday whether to contest Dhaka North mayoral by-polls
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 02:11 PM BdST
The BNP's national standing committee will meet on Thursday to decide if the party should field a candidate to contest the Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral by-polls.
The decision will be made by the party’s highest policymaking forum in the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan Thursday evening, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The BNP leader was briefing the media after visiting the grave of Arafat Rahman Coco, Khaleda Zia’s younger son, in Banani on occasion of his fourth death anniversary.
“We’ve heard the announcement of the election schedule,” said Mirza Fakhrul.
“The party’s national standing committee will meet later in the evening and we will make an announcement after the meeting.”
The DNCC mayoral by-polls will be contested on Feb 28, two months after the general election.
The EC is also holding the ballot for the councillors in the extended parts of the Dhaka North and South city corporations on Feb 28, according to the election schedule.
The deadline for nomination submission for mayoral by-polls in Dhaka North and elections to the 36 new wards of the two city corporations will expire on Jan 30.
