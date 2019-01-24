BNP to boycott Dhaka North mayoral by-polls, Upazila council elections

The party has decided to stay away from the mayoral by-polls to Dhaka North City Corporation and elections to Upazila councils this time.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the decision after a meeting of the party’s policymaking National Standing Committee on Thursday.

“No election under this government will be free and fair. So, our Standing Committee has decided not to contest in these elections,” he said.

The BNP policymakers sat at their chairperson’s Gulshan offices in Dhaka on Thursday to take a call on the local government elections.

“We are not contesting in mayoral by-polls to Dhaka North City Corporation and Upazila elections because we believe nothing but only farcical elections can happen under this government and Election Commission,” Mirza Fakhrul said.

He also said the parliamentary polls proved that the EC is “unable” to organise a free and fair vote.

File Photo: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir among other leaders of the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance speaking at a press conference in Dhaka on the night of Dec 30, 2018 after daylong voting amid deadly violence. Alleging widespread rigging, the Oikya Front has demanded fresh elections.

The BNP sat out of parliament after the boycott of the 2014 elections. It had been contesting in elections to different local government bodies and also won some.

Failing to get its demand for parliamentary polls overseen by a non-partisan government, it contested in the Dec 30 general election under the umbrella of the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance with the party chief Khaleda Zia in jail for corruption.

The party and its allies rejected the results of the 11th parliamentary polls, in which it won only six seats out of 299.

They have demanded fresh elections alleging widespread vote rigging and intimidation of their candidates and supporters.

Their candidates, who won the elections, will not take oath as MPs, the alliance said.

As the BNP leaders had been hinting at a boycott of the local government elections following the parliamentary polls debacle, the ruling Awami League said the BNP would “make a mistake again” if it stayed away from elections.

The Dhaka North mayoral by-polls will be contested on Feb 28, two months after the general election.

The Election Commission is also holding the ballot for the councillors in the extended parts of the Dhaka North and South city corporations on Feb 28, according to the election schedule.

The deadline for nomination submission for mayoral by-polls in Dhaka North and elections to the 36 new wards of the two city corporations expires on Jan 30.

The staggered Upazila council elections will begin from the second week of March, EC officials said.

The EC last year announced schedule of the mayoral by-polls to the DNCC, but the voting was halted following a court order.

The BNP had nominated Tabith Awal, son of Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo for that election.

Tabith lost the DNCC election in 2015 to businessman Annisul Huq, the Awami League-backed candidate. Annisul’s death in 2017 left the post vacant.

The commission announced the new schedule on Tuesday after the court recently lifted the bar.

The mayor candidates will be allowed to use party symbols for the first time in this election.