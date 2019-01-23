Syed Ashraf’s brother Shafayet collects AL nomination form for Kishoreganj-1
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2019 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 09:13 PM BdST
Syed Ashraful Islam’s younger brother Syed Shafayetul Islam has collected the Awami League’s nomination form to run for the Kishoreganj-1 seat.
The constituency has no representative in parliament now after the death of former Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraf five days after he was reelected MP in the Dec 30 polls. He could not take oath due to illness.
Syed Ashraf’s former aide Tofazzal Hossain bought the nomination form for the seat on behalf of Syed Shafayet from the ruling party chief’s Dhanmondi offices in Dhaka on Wednesday after it started the sale.
Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, speaking to reporters at a programme in Dhaka, said the party would check the popularity of the aspirants before picking the candidate.
“We of course have sympathy for the family (of Syed Ashraf). If there is any eligible candidate, he will be nominated,” he added.
On Tuesday, the Election Commission set Feb 28 as the voting day for the election to the Kishoreganj seat, which consisted of Sadar and Hossainpur upazilas.
The aspirants for the seat can submit their nomination papers until Jan 31. The deadline for nomination withdrawal is Feb 10 while the EC will scrutinise the papers on Feb 3.
The candidates who contested for the seat in the Dec 30 elections will have to submit nomination papers again if they want to contest in the Feb 28 vote.
Syed Shafayet, a retired army officer, had collected the Awami League’s nomination form for the seat before the Dec 30 polls as well, but the party picked Syed Ashraf, the public administration minister.
Their father Syed Nazrul Islam was acting president of Bangladesh during the Liberation War. He was killed along with three other national leaders in jail in 1975 after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
