Arrest warrant issued for jailed Khaleda for ‘hurting religious sentiments’
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 04:36 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 04:36 AM BdST
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for Khaleda Zia, who is in jail for corruption, in a case that accuses the BNP chief of hurting religious sensibilities and attempting to upset religious harmony.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim issued the warrant on Sunday after hearing a plea by Abul Kalam Azad, the lawyer for plaintiff AB Siddique.
The judge has set Feb 18 for police to file a report on the execution of the arrest warrant, Rakib Chowdhury, a court official, told bdnews24.com.
BNP chief Khaleda Zia is shifted back to the Old Dhaka jailhouse on Thursday from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University after a month of treatment. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The former prime minister is accused of a slew of charges like corruption, sedition, instigating murder, distortion of history, belittling Bangabandhu by making derogatory remarks and celebrating fake birthday in around three dozen cases.
Bangladesh Jananetri Prishad President Siddiqui on Oct 21, 2014 started the case against Khaleda for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and attempt to disrupt religious harmony by accusing the Awami League of intimidating the Hindus in a meeting with leaders of the religious minority.
Shahbagh Police Station Inspector Zafar Ali Biswas, who is investigating the case, said in the report submitted on June 30 last year that he had found evidence against Khaleda during the investigation.
