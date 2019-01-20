Khaleda seeks bail from High Court in deadly Cumilla arson attack case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 10:52 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 10:52 PM BdST
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has pleaded for bail in the High Court in a case over deaths in the 2014 arson attack in Cumilla during protests.
Kaiser Kamal, one of the lawyers for the BNP chief, submitted the bail petition to the High Court on Sunday.
“Bail can be sought from the High Court even though another bail petition is pending in the judge court because the High Court has the inherent power to grant bail,” he told bdnews24.com, referring to a bail petition in the same case pending in a judge court.
“Now it’s up to the High Court to decide on the matter. We have submitted the bail application on her behalf,” he added.
The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Zafar Ahmed may hear the plea, according to the lawyer.
The charge-framing and bail hearing in the case was slated for Jan 16.
But Additional District and Sessions Court Judge M Ali Akbar deferred the hearing on an application for adjournment by the state.
Before that, the indictment and bail petition hearing had been postponed on Jan 9 due to the vacancies left by retirements in the position of Cumilla District and Sessions Judge.
On Feb 3, 2015, eight people were killed and 27 injured when petrol bombs were hurled at an Icon Paribahan bus in Chauddagram during a strike called by the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance.
SI Nuruzzaman Hawladar filed two separate cases at the Chauddagram Police Station over the incident, one for murder and another under the Explosives Act.
Chauddagram Police Station SI Md Ibrahim filed a charge sheet with the court after investigating the cases for over two years.
The cases charge Khaleda with ordering the attack. She has been shown arrested in both cases.
Khaleda has been in prison since February last year. She has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases. She is serving the sentences at the old central jail on Nazimuddin Road in Old Dhaka.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- There is no perfect election, Quader says in response to UN chief’s remarks
- I understand Mirza Fakhrul’s situation, says AL’s Quader
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- Awami League has become reckless after ‘fake’ election win: Rizvi
- AL rally aims to cover up vote theft: Mirza Fakhrul
- ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans fill Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of Awami League rally
- BNP pays tribute on Zia’s birthday
- Mosharraf, Moudud propose changes in BNP leadership through council
- AL leader Quader sees split in Jatiya Oikya Front alliance
- Quader urges allies to lead opposition, saying it would be better for both
Most Read
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Death toll raised to 79 in Mexico pipeline blast; new focus on fuel theft
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- There is no perfect election, Quader says in response to UN chief’s remarks