Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 03:31 PM BdST
Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad is on his way to Singapore to receive advanced treatment for low haemoglobin in the blood and liver problems.
Ershad left his home at Baridhara’s Park Road around 11:30 am on Sunday. Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga accompanied him as far as the airport.
Jatiya Party Presidium member Khaled Akhtar, Ershad’s younger brother Hossain Morshed and Morshed’s wife Rokhsana Khan Morshed are accompanying the Jatiya Party chief on the trip.
Jatiya Party activists brought Ershad to the ground floor of his home in a wheelchair. He was unable to address activists from his party.
Though Mashiur Rahman Ranga was asked questions by journalists, he did not respond.
According to various media reports, Ershad had been ‘unable to recognise anyone’ before his departure for Singapore.
But GM Quader disputed the reports.
“This is false. He is very sick and has to use a wheelchair to get about.”
Before leaving for Singapore, Ershad said that GM Quader would fulfil the duties of party chairman in his absence.
Ershad had previously travelled to Singapore on Dec 10 because of complications in his blood haemoglobin level. He returned to Bangladesh on Dec 26, ahead of the general election, after receiving medical care there.
The Jatiya Party chief allegedly stepped down from the race for the Dhaka-17 seat due to his illness. He was elected from the Rangpur-3 constituency.
His Jatiya Party, which won 22 seats in parliament on Dec 30, will serve as the chief parliamentary opposition in the 11th national parliament.
