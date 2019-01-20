Awami League has become reckless after ‘fake’ election win: Rizvi

He referred to gang-rape allegations in Subarnachor and Noakhali’s Kabiraghat in his statement at a press conference on Monday.

“As we were recovering from the horrific news of the torture of Parul Begum for voting for the paddy sheaf in Subarnachar, we have heard of local Jubo League activists gang-raping a mother of three after taking her mother and children hostage.”

Allegations have surfaced that the ‘supporters’ of an Awami League leader raped a woman on the night of Dec 30 after tying up her husband and children.

The news of another gang-rape in Friday came amid widespread condemnation of the incident. Police have arrested the chief suspect in that case.

The husband of the Kabirahat victim is allegedly in jail over violence before the election.

Rizvi said the husband was a local Jubo Dal leader.

“The husband of the rape victim is the joint general secretary of the Dhansiri Union Jubo Dal. Not only is this incident heartbreaking it is a terrible sign of inhumanity.”

“The Awami League and its associated activists have been diabolically exhilarated since they stole victory in the false election. Now they are recklessly engaging in grotesque misdeeds. I am expressing severe indignation at the incident in Noakhali’s Kabiraghat and call for the immediate arrest of the culprits and their public punishment.

He also called upon party activists to stand by the victim.

He also condemned the wounding of a local BNP leader from Lakshmipur’s Bashikpur Union in a shooting incident.