Awami League has become reckless after ‘fake’ election win: Rizvi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 03:19 PM BdST
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi says the ruling Awami League’s activists have become ‘reckless and diabolically exhilarated’ after the election.
He referred to gang-rape allegations in Subarnachor and Noakhali’s Kabiraghat in his statement at a press conference on Monday.
“As we were recovering from the horrific news of the torture of Parul Begum for voting for the paddy sheaf in Subarnachar, we have heard of local Jubo League activists gang-raping a mother of three after taking her mother and children hostage.”
Allegations have surfaced that the ‘supporters’ of an Awami League leader raped a woman on the night of Dec 30 after tying up her husband and children.
The news of another gang-rape in Friday came amid widespread condemnation of the incident. Police have arrested the chief suspect in that case.
The husband of the Kabirahat victim is allegedly in jail over violence before the election.
Rizvi said the husband was a local Jubo Dal leader.
“The husband of the rape victim is the joint general secretary of the Dhansiri Union Jubo Dal. Not only is this incident heartbreaking it is a terrible sign of inhumanity.”
“The Awami League and its associated activists have been diabolically exhilarated since they stole victory in the false election. Now they are recklessly engaging in grotesque misdeeds. I am expressing severe indignation at the incident in Noakhali’s Kabiraghat and call for the immediate arrest of the culprits and their public punishment.
He also called upon party activists to stand by the victim.
He also condemned the wounding of a local BNP leader from Lakshmipur’s Bashikpur Union in a shooting incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- Awami League has become reckless after ‘fake’ election win: Rizvi
- AL rally aims to cover up vote theft: Mirza Fakhrul
- ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans fill Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of Awami League rally
- BNP pays tribute on Zia’s birthday
- Mosharraf, Moudud propose changes in BNP leadership through council
- AL leader Quader sees split in Jatiya Oikya Front alliance
- Quader urges allies to lead opposition, saying it would be better for both
- Ex-Tarique aide Nuruddin Apu sent to jail
- BNP takes up two-day programme to celebrate Zia’s 83rd birth anniversary
Most Read
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Mexico fuel pipeline blast kills 73, witnesses describe horror
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- We must work hard to keep winning: Hasina
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- Rape survivor shot dead in India for not withdrawing case
- Mystery of Uttara canal weapons cache still unsolved after 2.5 years
- Indian opposition stages giant joint rally to oust Modi