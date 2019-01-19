Sheikh Hasina arrives at Suhrawardy Udyan for Awami League rally
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 03:30 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has arrived at Suhrawardy Udyan for the Awami League’s celebration of its landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary election.
The Awami League president arrived at the venue at 3 pm on Saturday.
Though the rally at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan was scheduled for 2:30 pm, the location filled with Awami League leaders and activists chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans since the morning.
A victory stage festooned with banners had been prepared for the event.
Awami League Presidium Member Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury and Advisory Council members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Mohammad Nasim, Lt Col Muhammad Faruq Khan, General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretarys Mahabub-ul Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and Dipu Moni.
Members of the Awami League’s policymaking committee and the new cabinet and other senior party and government leaders were also present at the event.
The Awami League formed its third consecutive government after winning 258 seats in the Dec 30 general election. Sheikh Hasina became prime minister for a fourth term.
The Awami League is celebrating its victory 19 days after the polls. Sheikh Hasina is to attend the event.
Traffic has been restricted by police at all roads leading from Shahbag’s Ruposhi Bangla intersection, the Katabon Market intersection, the Nilkhet intersection, Chankharpul, the GPO and Matsya Bhaban intersections toward Suhrawardy Udyan.
Long lines of Awami league supporters and activists, wearing green and red T-shirts, stretch from the road opposite Bangla Academy to the Suhrawardy Udyan venue.
Supporters have poured in from areas near the capital for the event.
