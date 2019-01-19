BNP pays tribute on Zia’s birthday

Zia was born in Bogura’s Gabtali on Jan 19, 1936.

He took control of the government after the assassination of Bangbabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 and formed the BNP.

His wife, Khaleda Zia, took control of the party after Zia was killed in a military coup in 1981. The current BNP chairperson has led the party to office twice and served as the prime minister.

Though Khaleda Zia has always paid tribute at her husband’s grave on his birthday, she is unable to this year due to her imprisonment over several graft cases.

A delegation of BNP leaders, led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, went to the grave of Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 10 am on Saturday to pay their respects.

BNP Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed and Abdul Moin Khan, Vice Chairmen Selima Rahman, Mohammad Shajahan, Shajahan Omar, Ruhul Alam Chowdhury, AJDM Zahid Hossain and Ahmed Azam Khan, members of the Advisory Council to the BNP Chairperson and other central party leaders were present at the event.

Leaders and activists from the metropolitan branch of the BNP, the Jubo Dal, Shecchashebok Dal, Krishak Dal, Mohila Dal, DAB, the United Professionals Council, the Sramik Dal, Chhatra Dal, Ulama Dal, Freedom Fighters Dal and other party affiliates and allies also placed flowers upon the party founder’s grave.

The BNP also started a two-day programme on Friday at the Supreme Court Bar Association Auditorium to commemorate Ziaur Rahman’s birthday.

The party also opened a ‘free medical camp’ at its Naya Paltan headquarters at 11 am on Saturday, where it is providing free medicine and medical care.