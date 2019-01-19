AL rally aims to cover up vote theft: Mirza Fakhrul

The Awami League came to power for the third consecutive term after the Dec 30 polls. The BNP claims the Awami League won through ‘unprecedented’ vote fraud.

The ruling party has called a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday to celebrate its victory 19 days after the election.

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul, who went to pay respects at the grave of Ziaur Rahman to commemorate his birthday, said on Saturday morning:

“Dec 30 saw the defeat of democracy, the Awami League’s biggest defeat. Because of this they have completely separated from the people.”

“This event is to cover up their defeat and distract the people.”

“The Awami League has no respect for democracy,” Fakhrul said. “They speak of it but do not believe in it. Previously the BaKSAL had formed a one-party system by taking freedom of speech away from the people in a similar way.”

The BNP leader then felicitated his party founder Ziaur Rahman ‘for returning this freedom to the people’.

“We will free democracy by respecting Ziaur Rahman’s birthday. A flag of freedom and democracy will be flown that allows Begum Khaleda Zia to be freed and our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to return home.”

He also dismissed claims that the BNP not attending the Jatiya Oikya Front meeting on Thursday as a sign there was division among the opposition alliance.