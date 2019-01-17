Ex-Tarique aide Nuruddin Apu sent to jail

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the orders on Thursday after rejecting Apu’s bail plea.

On Jan 4, the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB arrested Apu over the seizure of money in Dhaka before general elections.

Later, he was shown arrested in a case started over money laundering and antiterrorism charges.

He contested for the Shariatpur-3 seat in the Dec 30 election as a BNP candidate but lost.

On Jan 10, the court had given police five days to quiz him in their custody.

On completion of the remand, CID inspector Ashraful Islam produced Apu before court and sought orders to keep him in jail until the investigation was complete.

The RAB confiscated Tk 80 million in cash and Tk 100 million in cheques from export-import firm and contractor United Corporations at Motijheel in the capital on Dec 25.

It also arrested its Managing Director AM Ali Haider alias Nafiz and Office Assistant Alamgir Hossain.

After finding Apu’s posters at the United Corporations, the elite police unit raided his Amena Enterprise at Gulshan and arrested its General Manager Joynal Abedin.

The RAB said the money was part of a conspiracy to foil the polls.

A former vice-president of the JCD’s Jagannath University unit, Apu was an assistant personal secretary to Tarique.

They were seen together when the son of BNP chief Khaleda Zia travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah a few years ago.