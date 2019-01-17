Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition
Kazi Mobarak Hossain bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 01:03 PM BdST
The parties allied with the ruling Awami League are not happy about the prospect of being asked to play opposition in parliament after winning the election together as a coalition.
They are now looking towards a meeting of the 14-party alliance to find answers.
The Awami League contested the 11th national election on Dec 30, forming the Grand alliance that includes the 14-party alliance plus Jatiya Party (JAPA), Jatiya Party (JP) and Bikalpa Dhara.
The Grand Alliance, using the Awami League’s boat polling symbol, bagged 288 out of the 299 seats where voting was held. The Awami League itself won 257 seats, securing a third-consecutive term in power.
On the other hand, the BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front won eight seats.
Jatiya Party won 22 seats to become the second largest bloc in parliament and will again form the official opposition, but with its chief HM Ershad as chief of opposition.
The Jatiya Party, despite being in opposition, had roles in Awami League’s previous cabinet. But this time, Awami League chief Hasina did not include any representatives of ally parties into her cabinet.
While Jatiya Party’s role has been confirmed, the fate of seven MPs from various ally parties and two more from Bikalpa Dhara is yet to be decided.
Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon, who is contesting for the Dhaka-8 seat in the election with the Awami League’s ‘boat’ symbol, campaigning at Shantinagar Bazar area on Friday.
“We want to see our allies in strong opposition roles in the manner we witness in advanced democracies where the opposition engages in constructive criticism in parliament,” a central Awami League leader told bdnews24.com.
“We’ll soon make the proposal to our ally leaders in the upcoming meeting.”
But leaders from Workers Party, JSD, JP and Tariqat Federation have expressed dismay over the ruling party’s proposal.
“We haven’t reached a solution on this issue yet. But since we’re with the 14-party alliance, there we will remain. We’ll work to safeguard democracy,” Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, whose party won three seats, told bdnews24.com.
Hasanul Haq Inu did not give a direct response
JSD President Hasanul Haq Inu and Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju have both been ministers in Awami League’s last government. Their party members, who won in the 10th election, had occupied government seats in parliament. These allies had the same role after the 9th polls.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had appointed Samyabadi Dal leader Dilip Barua as a technocrat minister.
The JP has made its stance clear. The party will not enter the opposition and thinks that other allies does not even have a scope for making such a decision, said JP Secretary General Sheikh Shahidul Islam.
“Those who contested the election with the boat symbol cannot join the opposition. According to Article 70, their membership in parliament will be cancelled if they join the opposition,” Islam told bdnews24.com.
“Our party won a single seat under the symbol ‘bicycle’ and we can join the opposition if we want. But we have been the part of the 14-party alliance and will therefore not join the opposition,” he added.
Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Chairman Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, who got one seat in the election, has been waiting for a decision from alliance chief Hasina. He too is opposed to the idea of being in opposition.
“Why should we join the opposition? We are with the government. After holding discussions in our party, we have decided to not join the opposition,” Maizvandary told bdnews24.com.
He said he is not unhappy that his party was allotted a ‘few’ number of seats by the alliance before the election. “We’ve been working with the government and will continue to do so. The prime minister asked us to continue working. We want to follow her instruction.”
JSD chief Hasanul Haq Inu did not provide a direct response when asked about his position. “We’re in the 14-party alliance and we will stay a part of the alliance,” the former information minister told bdnews24.com.
When asked about joining the opposition, Inu said, “We want to make that decision as an alliance. We can’t reach any decision without having another meeting. We’ll tell you about our decision after the meeting.”
“We can’t say anything at this point,” Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim, a spokesperson of the 14-party alliance told bdnews24.com.
