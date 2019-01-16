TIB report on Bangladesh election sides with BNP, Jamaat, says information minister

“There are organisations whose work is to damage our country,” the minister told a briefing in Chittagong on Wednesday.

After conducting surveys during voting at 50 among the 300 parliamentary seats across Bangladesh, the TIB found proof of some manner of irregularities in at least 47 of those constituencies, said the report released on Tuesday.

The majority of reports released by the TIB are “biased, inaccurate and politically motivated”, said the Awami League leader.

“The TIB releases comments and say they are reports based on research. But we have found out that their claims aren’t really based on research.”

“There is no apparent difference between comments made by the TIB and the BNP. TIB’s so-called report merely sides with the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami”.

The Awami League returned for a third-consecutive term in power after the Dec 30 polls, gaining victory at 259 seats. The Jatita Oikya Jote, the opposition alliance which includes the BNP, won eight seats.

The alliance cited widespread rigging and voter intimidation among other irregularities to reject the results and demanded a fresh election under a neutral poll-time government.

“As you know our recent election has been praised all over the world. Compared to many previous general elections, this one was much more peaceful and festive,” said the information minister.

The TIB and several other organisations “have in the past made up many imaginary tales,” he said, adding that the TIB had released a report alleging corruption at the Padma Bridge project.

The World Bank, which pulled out of the project alleging graft, had lost its case when it tried to prove the allegations at a Canadian court, said Mahmud.

“TIB and many other organisations made up tall tales about corruption in the Padma Bridge. They should have apologised to the people and stayed away from releasing ill-motivated reports. But they haven’t done that.”