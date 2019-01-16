Quader bins TIB report, fires salvo at Fakhrul
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 07:39 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has trashed a report by the Transparency International Bangladesh or TIB, which alleged widespread irregularities in the general election.
“TIB has come up with fabricated stories and incredible fairy tales," he told reporters at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office after an extended meeting of Dhaka south city unit of Jubo League on Wednesday.
Anti-corruption group TIB said on Tuesday it found "irregularities" in 47 of 50 constituencies it surveyed during last month's general election in Bangladesh, which was marred by allegations of vote rigging and other irregularities.
Referring to the Dec 30 parliamentary vote, Quader questioned whether any representative of TIB or BNP had raised objections about the transparency of the election on the voting day.
“You did not say it then. Because you could not find any reason to speak out. We know why you've cooked up so many imaginary and unbelievable stories. We know the mystery. The people of Bangladesh will reply to it.”
He also questioned why TIB has 'cooked up' the stories after so many days of the ballot.
He also responded to his BNP counterpart Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remark made on Tuesday that Quader should go to a stadium and apologise to the nation for his party’s misdeeds in the polls.
Firing a salvo at the BNP secretary general, he said, "Mirza Fakhrul asked me to go to the stadium to apologise for rigging the elections. Mirza Fakhrul is a reckless driver. He sometimes causes accidents. Everyone should be careful."
He also asked Fakhrul to resign from his party taking the responsibility for the failures both in the movement and the election.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- TIB report on Bangladesh election sides with BNP, Jamaat, information minister says
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts
- Go to a stadium and apologise: Fakhrul to Quader
- Discontent in Jatiya Party: its charter may see reform
- Awami League opens nomination form sales for women’s reserved seats
- No oath, no pay for eight Oikya Front MPs: Official
- Ershad flying to Singapore again for medical treatment
- Awami League’s Quader backtracks on 'dialogue'
- Mirza Abbas, wife get eight-week anticipatory bail in graft case
Most Read
- Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank
- Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament sinks PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts
- Plea to cancel bail for prime suspect Shafat in Banani rape trial
- White House considering Indra Nooyi to head World Bank