Go to a stadium and apologise: Fakhrul to Quader
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
The ruling Awami League’s general secretary should publicly apologise for ‘electoral theft’ committed by his party, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
“Obaidul Quader should go to a stadium and apologise to the nation for his party’s misdeeds,” said the BNP secretary general on Tuesday. “They (government) have committed a huge theft, which they are finding hard to cover up.”
Fakhrul made the demand while visiting an injured activist of the party’s student front at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.
He was responding to reporters who asked him about Quader’s recent backtrack from an announcement he had made about hosting political parties for a new dialogue with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban.
A day later, Quader dismissed the possibility of a post-electoral dialogue and said the meeting would only involve the exchange of greetings among parties that participated in the Dec 30 polls.
“They (Awami League) need to issue an apology at a stadium for all the lies that they’ve spread to deprive the public,” said Fakhrul. “They can come and have discussions with other political parties after that.”
The Awami League has formed government for a third straight term after winning an astonishing 257 seats in the national polls while the Grand Alliance it leads secured a total 288 seats after voting was held in 299 seats.
On the other hand, the Oikya Front alliance which was formed with the BNP, only took eight seats in the elections.
After the election debacle, the BNP have levelled numerous allegations of election-rigging, voter intimidation and other irregularities against the ruling Awami League and called for a fresh election under a neutral government.
